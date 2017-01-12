Two new charges over 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people

Two people have been charged over the 2015 terror attacks on Paris that killed 130 people.

Belgian authorities have charged a man and a woman with supplying documents to an Islamic State terrorist who used them in his plans to attack the city.

Khalid El Bakraouian later killed himself during a suicide bombing on the Brussels metro last March, as part of coordinated attacks that killed 32 people.

The woman, identified as Meryem E. B., was released under strict conditions. The man, named as Farid K., remained in custody. He is also charged with participating in the activities of a terrorist organisation.

"They are suspected of having provided Khalid El Bakraoui with the false documents later used in preparation for the Paris attacks," prosecutors said in a statement.

Bakraoui rented, under a false name, an apartment in the city's Forest borough where police hunting Paris suspect Salah Abdeslam killed another suspected militant in a raid weeks before the attacks in Brussels.

He is also believed to have rented a safe house in the southern Belgian city of Charleroi used in preparation for the Paris attacks.