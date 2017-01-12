Weather: Mixture of rain, sleet and snow

Today:

Rain and hill snow will move east across southern Britain, perhaps turning to snow at some low levels, most likely over East Anglia and the southeast. Wintry showers and sunny spells elsewhere. Windy.

Tonight:

Rain and snow clearing southeast, leaving widespread icy conditions. Wintry showers in he north and west, and more widespread rain and snow moving south across the east with coastal gales.

Friday:

Friday will see a mixture of sunny spells and frequent snow showers, mostly around exposed coasts and hills, also the southeast at first. Windy, with severe gales in the east.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Rain and milder conditions will slowly move eastwards across the UK during the weekend, preceded by sleet and snow. Cloudy, damp and mild on Monday.