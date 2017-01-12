Your Pound: What’s it worth? - Tonight

On June 23rd last year Britain voted to leave the EU. As well as reshaping Britain’s political future, this decision also impacted our economy, with 2016 seeing the pound fall to a 31-year low against the dollar.

Six months on from the decision to leave the EU, Adam Shaw investigates what the pound’s value means for our pockets and finds out who the winners and losers are in today’s new financial climate.

Tonight has commissioned an exclusive nationwide poll to find out what UK consumers really think about prices as we head into the new year and what their concerns are.

58% of the people we asked believe that some of their costs have already increased and 74% of people surveyed are concerned about what a price increase could mean for their personal finances in 2017.

What does the fluctuating pound mean for families in the UK? Credit: Tonight/ITV

Tonight follows the finances of a seven-person family from Lincolnshire and find out how the value of the pound and potential price increases in 2017 will affect their spending. With predictions that food shopping could rise by 5% in the coming months, Adam heads to their family home and takes a look through their weekly shop.

However, it’s not just food and drink prices which are set to increase - clothing, holidays abroad and family meals out are all on the rise. As the pound recovers from some of it’s lowest points in 2016 against the euro and the dollar, ‘staycations’ in the UK are looking like the most viable option for families like the Tonight family.

Credit: Tonight/ITV

At times of economic uncertainty there are often winners and losers so tonight we find out why it’s boom time for English Sparkling Wine but less so for the humble cup of tea. Adam heads to Kent to meet wine producer Frazer Thompson to talk about how expensive imports are helping to grow his business and how the export market is looking more favourable.

However the news is less positive for consumers - with so much reliance on food and drink imports the value of the pound affects each of us. Food retailers and restaurants want to keep us spending but at the same time they have to balance the books.

“The change in the value of the pound has had a pretty profound impact on food and drink, because about half of what we eat in this country comes from overseas, clearly now because the pound is worth less those things cost more. Britain’s food and drink producers they are facing some difficult choices about how do they try to absorb that cost.” – Tim Rycroft, Food and Drink Federation

The outlook for the value of the pound in 2017 is uncertain - but many predict that prices could rise.

Such rises are worrying for many; 29% of people in our survey feel they would be currently unable to manage an increase in prices.

