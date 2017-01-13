Baby 'snatched from hospital by kidnapper posing as a nurse' is found 18 years on

A baby allegedly snatched from a hospital by a woman posing as a nurse has been found 18 years on.

Kamiyah Mobley was taken from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 10, 1998, just hours after her birth.

Police received a tip off which led them to finding the 18-year-old in South Carolina, with police saying she appears to be "in good health" and a "normal 18-year-old woman".

Kamiyah was given a different name and grew up believing the alleged kidnapper was her mother, Sheriff Mike Williams said on Friday.

Gloria Williams, 51, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and interfering with custody.