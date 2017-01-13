- ITV Report
Baby 'snatched from hospital by kidnapper posing as a nurse' is found 18 years on
A baby allegedly snatched from a hospital by a woman posing as a nurse has been found 18 years on.
Kamiyah Mobley was taken from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 10, 1998, just hours after her birth.
Police received a tip off which led them to finding the 18-year-old in South Carolina, with police saying she appears to be "in good health" and a "normal 18-year-old woman".
Kamiyah was given a different name and grew up believing the alleged kidnapper was her mother, Sheriff Mike Williams said on Friday.
Gloria Williams, 51, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and interfering with custody.
A DNA sample has confirmed the 18-year-old girl found is Kamiyah Mobley,
Sheriff Williams said: "She did have an idea that she may have been a kidnapping victim."
Police will not reveal her identity as "she has a lot to process and a lot to think about", he added.
He said the biological mother and her family were "elated", "extremely excited" and "overwhelmed with emotion".
On July 10, 1998, just eight hours after Kamiyah was born, a woman posing as a nurse entered her mother Shanara Mobley's hospital room.
She told the mother that the newborn had a fever and it needed to be checked.
The woman then left the room and exited the hospital with the child and they both disappeared.
Police searched every floor and room of the hospital.
The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were also called to assist, but leads ran cold.