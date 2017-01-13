- ITV Report
Brexit Britain: How does divided Basingstoke feel six months after the vote?
In the first of our series 'Brexit Britain', ITV News goes to Basingstoke, the Hampshire town where 52 per cent of people voted in favour of Leaving.
It has been exactly six months since Theresa May took over as Conservative leader - but so far she has given little detail on how she is going to approach Brexit.
But that should change next week when the prime minister gives a speech on her negotiating aims.
The EU referendum vote divided Basingstoke in exactly the same way it divided the nation with 52% voting for Brexit and 48% for Remain.
ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand has been speaking to people in Basingstoke about how they feel about the situation six months on:
Most people say that more than anything, they want a plan from the prime minister.
Gary Livingstone, Managing Director of engineering company LG Motion, said: "I just need a decision, whether it's hard, soft, just get something sorted."
Apprentice Calan Kenward said he could see himself being able to buy a house and "not struggling as much and having more of a future".
Others said they felt it was "all a bit too up in the air" and they "just wanted a decision now".