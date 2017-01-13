British No.1 Konta wins second WTA tour career title

The victory in New South Wales has made her a dark horse for the first Grand Slam of the year, as Konta goes in search of her first major title.

Konta did not drop a set throughout the tournament in Sydney, seeing her head into the Australian Open in fine form.

British number one Johanna Konta has won her second WTA Tour title of her career after defeating Agnieszka Radwanska in the Apia International final.

She hit 32 winners as she overpowered world number three Radwanska to win 6-4 6-2, avenging two previous losses to the Pole.

The last of those came by the same scoreline in the final of the China Open in Beijing in October but this time it was the crunching groundstrokes of Konta that prevailed over the wily skills of Radwanska.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Sydney, broke the Radwanska serve in the third game and deservedly took the first set.

She increased her dominance in the second set, racing into a 4-0 lead and serving out the victory with an ace.

The title comes in just her second tournament with new coach Wim Fissette and follows on from her maiden tournament win in Stanford last summer.

Speaking at the trophy presentation on BT Sport, Radwanska praised Konta's "unbelievable tennis".

Konta, who was watched by her sister, nieces and nephews, said: "I was born here so this is a very special moment for me."