Donald Trump raises record $90m to cover cost of presidential inauguration

Private donations amounting to a record US$90 million (£73 million) have been raised for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Mr Trump's inaugural committee have is more than either of Barack Obama's inaugural committees - the outgoing president had only US$55 million (£45 million) to spend in 2009 and just 43 million dollars (£35 million) in 2013.

But Mr Trump is apparently planning a relatively understated ceremony, although his transition team have given few details of what to expect.

Lead inaugural planner Tom Barrack turned some stomachs on Twitter after he told journalists this week the ceremony would bathe Mr Trump in "the soft sensuality of the place".

Mr Barrack told reporters: “It's a much more poetic cadence than having a circus-like celebration that's a coronation.”

Mr Trump has promised a "very, very elegant day" with "massive crowds".