El Salvador goes a whole day with no murders

El Salvador has gone a whole day with no murders for the first time in two years.

The nation, which is one of the world's deadliest and has a population of about six million people, averaged 14.4 murders a day last year.

The country's Civil Police commissioner Howard Cotto said on Thursday that no murders were reported the previous day in the Central American nation.

Warring gangs known as "maras" are involved in drug trafficking, organised crime and extortion rackets in the country.