Jaywick evacuation: 'Danger to life' as stormy weather threatens Essex village

Residents in Jaywick will be evacuated on Friday and taken to a nearby rest centre. Credit: ITV News

Residents of a village in Essex are being evacuated from their homes after being warned of a danger to life, with the possibility of properties being flooded by sea water up to a depth of three metres. Police officers went from house to house in Jaywick, near Clacton-on-Sea, on Thursday afternoon telling residents that from 7am on Friday they will be taken to a nearby rest centre at Tendring. It has been set up by the district council, where they and their pets can stay until it is safe to return. Three severe flood warnings are in place for Friday lunchtime in coastal areas of the county. As darkness fell in the seaside village on Thursday night, a flood siren could be heard and police had been handing out evacuation advice leaflets to residents.

Weather warnings: Head to the Environment Agency website for more

A number of severe weather warnings are in place across the east coast of England. Credit: Environment Agency

Police officers were informing Jaywick residents on Thursday of Friday's evacuation. Credit: ITV News

With a "high risk" of flood water several metres deep, the letter warned: "If flooding does occur then it is anticipated the emergency services will be stretched to their capacity and may not be able to undertake emergency rescue until the flood water has subsided. But some villagers were hoping the forecasted bad weather will not come to fruition, with one seafront resident saying she will be staying put "unless things get drastically worse". Asked why, Rebecca Kenny, 31, said: "I have animals, I also have a big fear of crime. "Unfortunately Clacton and Jaywick have a high crime rate and recently it's been ridiculously bad for burglaries, and I think it would be rich pickings for someone prepared to look around and see who's there and who isn't. "While I know the police are putting on extra patrols, they can't cover the whole area the whole time. "With the security risk I don't really want to leave the house." Friday's expected stormy weather will not be the first time Jaywick has born the brunt of wintry conditions. The seaside village was hit by huge floods in 1953 and again in 1972, when huge waves clattered the sea wall and roads turned into rivers.

Wrapped in blankets, children and adults are ferried by boat through the flood waters in Jaywick in 1953. Credit: PA

1974 saw huge waves battered the coast at Jaywick in Essex.

The flood of 1974 saw the roads of the seaside village turn into rivers.

A similar evacuation also took place in December 2013, and Ms Kenny, a holistic therapist who has lived in the village for six-and-a-half years, said that many of her neighbours were not planning to leave this time around. She said: "They think similar to me, that it will probably be very similar to how it went in 2013, and that nothing much will come of it. "Looking online, in the local groups and things like that, most people aren't planning on leaving either." Residents in West Mersea, just down the coast from Jaywick, are also being told they will be able to evacuate to a rest centre if their homes become flooded. Meanwhile, Essex Police will be ensuring that no one crosses The Strood bridge between 10am and 3pm on Friday, while it is high tide and the road is under water.