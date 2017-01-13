Exorcist author William Peter Blatty dies aged 89

Novelist and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, best known for his best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie The Exorcist, has died of cancer at 89.

He died on Thursday at a hospital in his home town of Bethesda, Maryland, his wife Julia Alicia Blatty told Associated Press.

He died of multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, she said.

The former Jesuit school valedictorian was inspired to write the story of a 12-year-old girl inhabited by a satanic force after reading about a Catholic church sanctioned exorcism in the US of a young boy in 1949.

His book was published in 1971 and the film, starring Linda Blair as the possessed girl Regan, came out two years later.