- ITV Report
Fiat Chrysler denies it used hidden software to disguise emissions levels
British authorities are investigating claims in the US that Fiat Chrysler used hidden software to allow diesel emissions to go undetected.
The US Environmental Protection Agency has accused the car manufacturer of using software that allowed its vehicles to secretly emit emissions above legal limits.
Now the UK's Department for Transport is looking into the claims and whether vehicles in Britain have been compromised.
"We are urgently seeking further information from the US Environmental Protection Agency regarding their concerns over vehicle emissions," a department spokesperson said.
"Our priority is to protect the interests of UK consumers and will also be seeking information from the manufacturer regarding vehicles in the UK market."
On Thursday, Fiat Chrysler's chief executive Sergio Marchionne angrily denied accusations levelled at his company.
The EPA has issued a "notice of violation" to Fiat Chrysler covering 104,000 vehicles, including the 2014-16 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram pick-ups, which are not widely available in the UK.
Fiat Chrysler, whose better-known vehicles include Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Fiat, insists it has committed no wrongdoing.
In 2015, rival Volkswagen became embroiled in a huge scandal when it transpired the German manufacturer had installed "defeat device" into some vehicles to disguise illegal levels of diesel emissions.
Earlier this week, Volkswagen agreed to a $4.3 billion (£3.5bn) settlement with the US Department of Justice over the scandal.
The company may yet have to fork out hundreds of millions of pounds in compensation to customers with affected vehicles.
On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump praised Fiat Chrysler after it revealed plans to invest over £820 million into modernising two Midwest plants and create 2,000 jobs.