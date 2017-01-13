Fiat Chrysler denies it used hidden software to disguise emissions levels

British authorities are investigating claims in the US that Fiat Chrysler used hidden software to allow diesel emissions to go undetected.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has accused the car manufacturer of using software that allowed its vehicles to secretly emit emissions above legal limits.

Now the UK's Department for Transport is looking into the claims and whether vehicles in Britain have been compromised.

"We are urgently seeking further information from the US Environmental Protection Agency regarding their concerns over vehicle emissions," a department spokesperson said.

"Our priority is to protect the interests of UK consumers and will also be seeking information from the manufacturer regarding vehicles in the UK market."