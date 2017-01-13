Foreign murderer jailed for life for 'horror film' hammer attack on police officers

Afghan-born Jamshid Piruz Credit: PA

A foreign convicted murderer who was jailed in the Netherlands after slitting the throat of his female tenant has been jailed in Britain for life for a "horror film" hammer attack on two police officers. Afghan-born Jamshid Piruz, 35, served six years of a 12-year jail term imposed in August 2007 for the "cold-blooded" killing in Almere a year earlier, according to Dutch court documents seen by the Press Association. Hove Crown Court heard that after arriving in Britain in December 2015 to visit relatives, Dutch citizen Piruz missed his return flight home from Gatwick Airport on January 4 2016. He went on to be arrested and prosecuted for assault after he spat at a member of easyJet staff who told him he would need to buy a new ticket. After appearing in court and being ordered to pay compensation, he went on to burgle some garages in Crawley, West Sussex, where he stole some tools including a hammer.

On January 7, police were called after a member of the public saw Piruz attempting a further break-in which led to him attacking Police Constables Jessica Chick and Stuart Young. Dramatic police bodycam footage showed Piruz being cornered by officers in a tool shed before he lashed out with a claw hammer. Francesca Lewington, prosecuting, said that firearms officers Tasered Piruz three times but to no effect, because of the thickness of his clothing, other than to make him angry. She described how Pc Chick was trapped screaming behind a pillar by Piruz, who swung the hammer at her. Pc Young, who was hit in the neck, described it as "akin to a horror film".

Pc Chick told the court: "I have never been so scared in my life, I have never been in a situation where I thought 'This is it, I am going to die or I am going to be brain dead". Unemployed Piruz pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to burglary, two counts of attempting to cause GBH with intent and affray. Jailing Piruz to serve a minimum of six years, Judge Jeremy Gold QC told him: "This was an incident of truly terrifying violence, the officers were in fear of their lives and you had no reason to attack them whatsoever." He said the defendant suffered "acute psychotic episodes" and told him: "You are potentially a very dangerous man and you are prone to outbursts of potentially fatal violence when you are stressed, with little or no ability to control those outbursts."

