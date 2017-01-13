- ITV Report
-
GPs urged to extend opening hours to reduce pressure on A&Es
- Video report by ITV News correspondent Sejal Karia
The Government is urging GPs to roll out a seven day service to help relieve pressure on crisis-hit A&E departments.
Downing Street said that patients who cannot get appointments out of working hours are seeking help in A&Es putting pressure on the NHS.
Figures from the National Audit Office suggest that almost half of GPs (46%) are closed during core hours and 18% are closed at or before 3pm on at least one weekday.
The government is reaffirming its pledge to patients to roll out a seven-day service despite GPs calling it "unrealistic" and warning it could damage the quality of care.
A Downing Street source said: "Most GPs do a fantastic job, and have their patients’ interests firmly at heart.
"However, it is increasingly clear that a large number of surgeries are not providing access that patients need – and that patients are suffering as a result because they are then forced to go to A&E to seek care.
"It’s also bad for hospitals, who then face additional pressure on their services."
Downing Street said Prime Minister Theresa May has signalled her support for reforms and has threatened to withhold the extra funding if GPs do not comply.
The government said the NHS is already committed to bringing in 8am to 8pm services in general practice seven days a week, backed by an extra £528m per year in funding by 2020/21.
But GPs have warned that doctors are already "spread too thin" and the quality of care will reduce while waiting times for appointments would increase.
Meanwhile the latest official figures showed more than four in 10 hospitals in England declared a major alert in the first week of the year as services came under increasing pressure.
A poll showed more than half of GPs surveyed think surgeries should be put in A&E to relieve pressure on hospitals.
Reforms include:
- GPs to do more to meet the extended hours commitment of 8am to 8pm seven-days a week unless they can prove that there isn’t the demand. Practices could be asked to use a new appointments tool to submit data on the number of appointments offered to understand demand.
- Extended hours should be offered when patients want them including evening and weekend appointments. Extra funding will be contingent on demonstrating that they offer and advertising flexible appointment.
- GPs accessing extended hours funding should expand their online services to free up consultation and treatment time in surgeries.
The Government says that so far 17 million patients have benefited from extended access to appointments and that it is committed to increasing the numbers of doctors in general practice by around 5,000 by 2020.
- Watch analysis on this story by ITV News Deputy Political Editor Chris Ship: