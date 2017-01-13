GPs urged to extend opening hours to reduce pressure on A&Es

The Government is urging GPs to roll out a seven day service to help relieve pressure on crisis-hit A&E departments.

Downing Street said that patients who cannot get appointments out of working hours are seeking help in A&Es putting pressure on the NHS.

Figures from the National Audit Office suggest that almost half of GPs (46%) are closed during core hours and 18% are closed at or before 3pm on at least one weekday.

The government is reaffirming its pledge to patients to roll out a seven-day service despite GPs calling it "unrealistic" and warning it could damage the quality of care.

A Downing Street source said: "Most GPs do a fantastic job, and have their patients’ interests firmly at heart.

"However, it is increasingly clear that a large number of surgeries are not providing access that patients need – and that patients are suffering as a result because they are then forced to go to A&E to seek care.

"It’s also bad for hospitals, who then face additional pressure on their services."

Downing Street said Prime Minister Theresa May has signalled her support for reforms and has threatened to withhold the extra funding if GPs do not comply.