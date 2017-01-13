Hospitals 'failing to take action on incompetent locum doctors', says report

Hospitals are failing to raise concerns about incompetent locum doctors who demand up to £155 per hour, a new report has warned. Some hospitals take no action when they see poor practice and there is "no obvious mechanism" for identifying low levels of concern about a doctor's competency, the General Medical Council said. The review also found some patients were too scared to offer feedback on their family doctor, while most medics only sought patient opinions one day every five years. The study warned that information on locum doctors was not always shared between the hospitals where they worked, while some hospitals were "unwilling to provide frank feedback" when a doctor was not up to par.

8,517 The number of locum doctors in England

£155 The amount some locum doctors charge for covering shifts

Sometimes hospitals told agencies - which make millions of pounds from supplying temporary doctors - "Please don't send this doctor again" but did not give full reasons why. There are 86 locum agencies across England, covering 8,517 locum doctors. In his report, Sir Keith Pearson, chairman of the GMC's revalidation advisory board and chairman of Health Education England, said he was concerned that some doctors, including some locums, were "falling outside the most exacting standards" of the five-year checks for doctors, known as revalidation.

Patients 'put off' from giving feedback

The new report also warned that some patients were put off providing feedback on their doctor because they feared offering negative comments would affect their future care.

While doctors felt patient feedback was one of the most important aspects of their five-year appraisal, patients feared the "official" appearance of the questionnaire, it said. Doctors also often only collected feedback one day every five years to meet the requirements of revalidation, collecting around 40 or 50 responses each time.

Reaction to findings

The GMC welcomed the report. A statement said: "We are reassured to hear that revalidation is becoming embedded locally and beginning to impact on clinical practice, professional behaviour and patient safety. "But revalidation is still a new process and we acknowledge the difficulties and challenges that Sir Keith identifies."