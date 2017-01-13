Jaywick flood-threatened residents defying police evacuation advice

Police officers informed Jaywick residents on Thursday of Friday's evacuation. Credit: ITV News

Some seafront residents in the flood-threatened Essex village of Jaywick have said they will defy police advice to evacuate - with one saying she feared thieves would target her vacated home. Three severe flood warnings - which warn of a danger to life - are in place for Friday lunchtime in coastal areas of the county.

But some villagers were hoping the forecast bad weather will not happen. Rebecca Kenny said she will be staying put "unless things get drastically worse", explaining: "I have animals, I also have a big fear of crime."

Unfortunately Clacton and Jaywick have a high crime rate and recently it's been ridiculously bad for burglaries, and I think it would be rich pickings for someone prepared to look around and see who's there and who isn't. While I know the police are putting on extra patrols, they can't cover the whole area the whole time. With the security risk I don't really want to leave the house. – Rebecca Kenny, Jaywick resident

Friday's expected stormy weather will not be the first time Jaywick has born the brunt of wintry conditions. The seaside village was hit by huge floods in 1953 and again in 1972, when huge waves clattered the sea wall and roads turned into rivers.

Children and adults were ferried by boat through the flood waters in Jaywick in 1953. Credit: PA

1974 saw huge waves battered the Essex coastal village.

The flood of 1974 saw the roads of Jaywick turn into rivers.