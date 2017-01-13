Lord Snowdon: Princess Margaret's former husband passes away at 86

Lord Snowdon, the former husband of Princess Margaret, died peacefully at his home on Friday aged 86, the photographic agency he worked with has said.

The photographer, born Anthony Armstrong-Jones, died peacefully at his home on Friday, said Camera Press.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen had been informed, but did not comment further.

Camera Press said in a short statement: "The Earl of Snowdon died peacefully at home on 13th January 2017."