Man appears in court charged with raping and murdering his sister

Charles Gordon faced the accusations during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow Credit: PA

A man is to stand trial for the rape and murder of his sister.

Charles Gordon, 52, is accused of placing a dressing gown around Elizabeth Bowe's neck and putting a bag over her head which did "restrict her breathing" before she died at a house in St Andrews, Fife.

He is accused of killing the 50-year-old at the property in Bobby Jones Place on September 17.

Prosecutors allege he struggled with his sister before putting his hands around her neck.

He faced the charges during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Elizabeth Bowe died in St Andrews, Fife Credit: STV News

He faces a third charge of behaving in a threatening manner towards detectives two days later.

Gordon's lawyer Calum Weir pled not guilty on his behalf during a hearing on Friday.

Judge Lord Bonomy set a trial due to start in May in Livingston. The case could last up to six days.