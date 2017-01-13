Man appears in court charged with raping and murdering his sister

A man is to stand trial for the rape and murder of his sister.

Charles Gordon, 52, is accused of placing a dressing gown around Elizabeth Bowe's neck and putting a bag over her head which did "restrict her breathing" before she died at a house in St Andrews, Fife.

He is accused of killing the 50-year-old at the property in Bobby Jones Place on September 17.

Prosecutors allege he struggled with his sister before putting his hands around her neck.

He faced the charges during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.