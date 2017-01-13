- ITV Report
Man appears in court charged with raping and murdering his sister
A man is to stand trial for the rape and murder of his sister.
Charles Gordon, 52, is accused of placing a dressing gown around Elizabeth Bowe's neck and putting a bag over her head which did "restrict her breathing" before she died at a house in St Andrews, Fife.
He is accused of killing the 50-year-old at the property in Bobby Jones Place on September 17.
Prosecutors allege he struggled with his sister before putting his hands around her neck.
He faced the charges during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
He faces a third charge of behaving in a threatening manner towards detectives two days later.
Gordon's lawyer Calum Weir pled not guilty on his behalf during a hearing on Friday.
Judge Lord Bonomy set a trial due to start in May in Livingston. The case could last up to six days.