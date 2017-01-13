NHS in crisis: Figures show four in 10 hospitals declared 'major alert'

More than four in 10 hospitals in England declared a major alert in the first week of this year, new figures have shown.

As A&E departments are overwhelmed and the health service comes under increasing pressure, the data from NHS England shows the crisis is growing - and NHS bosses warn the flu peak has not yet hit.

Overall, NHS hospitals issued 222 serious alerts in six days.

The NHS England data, which covers the period up to January 8, shows the overall number of alerts was around six times higher in the six days up to last Sunday, compared to the previous six days (from December 28 to January 2).

Six NHS trusts reported a "level 4" alert, meaning patient safety was at risk, at least once during the week.

Those six trusts were: