- ITV Report
Obama ends visa-free residency for Cubans
President Obama has ended a longstanding policy which allows any Cuban who arrives in the United States without a visa the right to become a legal resident.
The so-called "wet foot, dry foot" policy was created by Bill Clinton in 1995.
In exchange, Havana has agreed to start accepting Cuban nationals who have been ordered to leave the US.
The Cuban government praised the move, describing the agreement as "an important step in advancing relations" between the US and Cuba.
However a decades-old US economic embargo remains in place, as does the Cuban Adjustment Act, which lets Cubans become permanent residents a year after legally arriving in the US.
In a statement, Mr Obama, who will leave office next week, said: "Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with US law and enforcement priorities.
"By taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries. The Cuban government has agreed to accept the return of Cuban nationals who have been ordered removed, just as it has been accepting the return of migrants interdicted at sea."
The outgoing President used an administrative rule change to end the policy.
Donald Trump could undo that rule after becoming president next week. He has previously criticised Obama's moves to improve relations with Cuba.
But ending a policy that has allowed hundreds of thousands of people to come to the United States without a visa also aligns with Trump's commitment to tough immigration policies.
Since October 2012, more than 118,000 Cubans have arrived at US ports, according to statistics published by the Homeland Security Department, including more than 48,000 people who arrived between October 2015 and November 2016.
Relations between the United States and Cuba were stuck in a Cold War freeze for decades.
But Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro established full diplomatic ties and opened embassies in their capitals in 2015.
Anti-Castro Cubans in Miami were mixed in their responses, with some expressing anger at Obama for what they called another betrayal of ordinary Cubans.
Others said they thought the measure would increase pressure for change in Cuba.