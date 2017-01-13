Obama ends visa-free residency for Cubans

Cuban refugees attempting to reach the US in 1994 float in seas, 60 miles south of Florida. Credit: AP

President Obama has ended a longstanding policy which allows any Cuban who arrives in the United States without a visa the right to become a legal resident. The so-called "wet foot, dry foot" policy was created by Bill Clinton in 1995. In exchange, Havana has agreed to start accepting Cuban nationals who have been ordered to leave the US. The Cuban government praised the move, describing the agreement as "an important step in advancing relations" between the US and Cuba. However a decades-old US economic embargo remains in place, as does the Cuban Adjustment Act, which lets Cubans become permanent residents a year after legally arriving in the US.

Cuban President Raul Castro (right) pictured last year with US President Barack Obama. Credit: AP

In a statement, Mr Obama, who will leave office next week, said: "Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with US law and enforcement priorities. "By taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries. The Cuban government has agreed to accept the return of Cuban nationals who have been ordered removed, just as it has been accepting the return of migrants interdicted at sea." The outgoing President used an administrative rule change to end the policy. Donald Trump could undo that rule after becoming president next week. He has previously criticised Obama's moves to improve relations with Cuba.

Cuban migrants, many who are travelling to the US, stand outside a shelter in Panama City. Credit: AP