Rolf Harris 'assaulted girl standing next to her mother'

Rolf Harris assaulted a 12-year-old girl as she stood inches away from her mother before giving the child an autograph, a court has heard.

The woman, the youngest of the alleged victims in a second raft of indecent assault charges the entertainer faces, told his trial he put his hand up her skirt and touched her "where no-one had touched me before, not even myself".

Giving evidence, she said the incident happened in Portsmouth in 1977 when she went with her mother to get the Australian celebrity's autograph.

The woman, who described herself as "completely unworldly" at that time, said: "It just felt horrible, it just felt wrong."

Harris is alleged to have said "let me give you a little cuddle" before assaulting the young girl as her mother stood less than a foot away.

The woman, who appeared via video-link at London's Southwark Crown Court, said she had initially been reluctant to tell anyone else about what happened after claiming her mother dismissed her account of the incident, which she said lasted seconds before she pulled away from the star.