School sets maths homework question on sex abuse of girl

A US high school has apologised after students were set maths homework that asked which family member had sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl.

The assignment, focusing on Maya Angelou's autobiography I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, also asks students a question about a single mother working as a pimp and a prostitute.

It provided an algebra formula that asked: "Angelou was sexually abused by her mother's ___ at age 8, which shaped her career choices and motivation for writing."

Pennridge High School students needed to solve the formula before deciding whether the answer was boyfriend, brother or father.