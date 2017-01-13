Student dies after 'chemical incident' on Bournemouth University campus

The student's identity is yet to be confirmed while next of kin are informed.

Emergency services attended the house shortly after 8pm where they discovered the body as well as unknown chemicals.

The 30-year-old woman was found dead inside a property on the edge of Bournemouth University's Talbot Campus on Thursday evening.

A student has died following a suspected chemical incident on a university campus.

Bournemouth University confirmed the death of one of its students in a statement.

"We were made aware of an incident on Thursday evening on our Talbot Campus and can confirm the death of one student, whose next of kin are being informed, with our thoughts and support extended to them," the statement read.

"Emergency services responded and we are actively working with the police on this matter and making support available for any student who has been affected."

The statement added that the incident was "isolated" and posed no risk to staff and students on campus.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing firefighters in protective clothing removing a bin containing the hazardous matter.

A Dorset Police spokesperson said: "At 8.09pm on January 12 Dorset Police was informed of a sudden death of a woman aged in her 30s at an address in Gillett Road in Poole.

"It was also reported that the property contained unknown chemical substances."

Both police and fire services attended the property, evacuating neighbours while the chemical substances were removed, the spokesperson confirmed.

Police added that there were no suspicious circumstances.