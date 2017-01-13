Syria accuses Israel of military airport rocket attack

Syria has accused Israel of launching a rocket attack at a major military airport west of the capital Damascus.

Several were fired at the Mezzeh military base from an area near Lake Tiberias in northern Israel just after midnight on Friday, according to Syrian state television citing the army.

It was the third such Israeli strike into Syria recently, according to the Syrian government.

It is unclear whether there are any casualties.

The Mezzeh military airport, located southwest of the capital, had been a base used to fire rockets at former rebel-held areas in the suburbs of Damascus.

The army command said in a statement: "Syrian army command and armed forces warn Israel of the repercussions of the flagrant attack and stresses its continued fight against (this) terrorism and amputate the arms of the perpetrators," the army command said in a statement.

Earlier, state television said several major explosions hit the airport near Damascus and ambulances were rushed to the area.

Israel has targeted positions of Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group inside Syria before, where the Iranian-backed group is heavily involved in fighting alongside the Syrian army.

Israeli defence officials have voiced concern that Hezbollah's involvement in the Syrian civil war has strengthened it. The group played a significant role in the conflict, helping the Syrian army regain eastern half of the city of Aleppo from the rebels.

Rebels operating in the area have said Hezbollah's major arms supply route into Damascus from the Lebanese border has been targeted on several occasions in recent years by airstrikes. This has included strikes on convoys of weapons and warehouses.

Damascus airport was also hit by airstrikes in 2013.

Tel Aviv has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in striking targets inside Syria.