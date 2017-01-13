- ITV Report
-
Inventive student turns Oxford rejection letter into painting
An A-level student has been hailed online for her creative response to disappointment after turning a rejection letter from Oxford University into art.
Claudia Vulliamy, who had applied to study classics, told ITV News it was "a laugh" to chop up what "seemed like a monument" from the prestigious institution and use the sentences in a painting.
The 18-year-old was inundated with supportive messages after her mother tweeted an image of her daughter's inventive reaction to unwanted news.
Claudia said was "pretty shocked" but "really happy" at the response.
"Usually social media can be quite brutal but it made my week," she said.
The student, who is in her final year at North London's Camden School for Girls, said the arrival of the letter through the post on Wednesday left her disappointed but quickly inspired.
"I just thought it was a bit of a bummer not to get in," she said. "I felt like making it into something."
Claudia said after chopping the letter up into lines the painting came together intuitively in 15 minutes. "I just thought it was a laugh," she said.
Claudia, who houses her more figurative A-level paintings on Instagram, now hopes to study classics at Durham University.
Her mother, Louisa Saunders, told ITV News she was stunned by the response to her tweet.
"Usually nobody bothers with my Twitter," she said. "As soon as I clicked off the post in the very first minute there was all these (message) notifications."
The tweet has been liked 50,000 times and retweeted more than 16,000 times within the first 24 hours.
Claudia had made the painting in the time between getting in from school and her mum returning home from work.
Louisa said the creation was typical of a daughter who had been artistic "all her life" and said it was "absolutely lovely" to see the widespread appreciation from strangers.
The proud mum said she found the painting "actually quite cheerful", adding: "A slightly bad thing happened and she made that out of it."