Inventive student turns Oxford rejection letter into painting

The arrival of the rejection letter left Claudia disappointed but quickly inspired. Credit: Claudia Vulliamy

An A-level student has been hailed online for her creative response to disappointment after turning a rejection letter from Oxford University into art. Claudia Vulliamy, who had applied to study classics, told ITV News it was "a laugh" to chop up what "seemed like a monument" from the prestigious institution and use the sentences in a painting. The 18-year-old was inundated with supportive messages after her mother tweeted an image of her daughter's inventive reaction to unwanted news. Claudia said was "pretty shocked" but "really happy" at the response.

Claudia said the painting came together in around 15 minutes. Credit: Louisa Saunders/Claudia Vuillamy

"Usually social media can be quite brutal but it made my week," she said. The student, who is in her final year at North London's Camden School for Girls, said the arrival of the letter through the post on Wednesday left her disappointed but quickly inspired. "I just thought it was a bit of a bummer not to get in," she said. "I felt like making it into something." Claudia said after chopping the letter up into lines the painting came together intuitively in 15 minutes. "I just thought it was a laugh," she said.

Claudia is studying art at A-level along with Latin and philosophy. Credit: Claudia Vulliamy

Claudia, who houses her more figurative A-level paintings on Instagram, now hopes to study classics at Durham University. Her mother, Louisa Saunders, told ITV News she was stunned by the response to her tweet.

"Usually nobody bothers with my Twitter," she said. "As soon as I clicked off the post in the very first minute there was all these (message) notifications." The tweet has been liked 50,000 times and retweeted more than 16,000 times within the first 24 hours. Claudia had made the painting in the time between getting in from school and her mum returning home from work. Louisa said the creation was typical of a daughter who had been artistic "all her life" and said it was "absolutely lovely" to see the widespread appreciation from strangers. The proud mum said she found the painting "actually quite cheerful", adding: "A slightly bad thing happened and she made that out of it."

Frank Cottrell-Boyce @frankcottrell_b Follow @gailthornton @louisa_saunders The key to greatness is learning to handle rejection - never seen anyone handle it better!

Cushlab @Cushlab1 Follow @louisa_saunders Looks to me like she would be great at Fine Art - still time to apply for courses - c.s.m, camberwell, kingston all great

HB Elam @hbelam Follow @louisa_saunders fellow classics major here from an American university! Tell her not to give up!

Jenny Jones @GreenJennyJones Follow @louisa_saunders She doesn't need a place at Oxford, she needs her own gallery exhibition.

Brian Grant @istiredoflife Follow @niamh_etc @louisa_saunders "I love my rejection slips. They show me I try." - Sylvia Plath