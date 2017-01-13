Thief stole Dambusters logbook from RAF airman's widow

Alexander Bateman borrowed the document from the widow of Flight Sergeant John Fraser. Credit: Met Police

A military historian stole the logbook of one of the RAF Dambusters airmen from a widow who had lent it to him for his research. Alexander Bateman, 48, borrowed the historical document from the widow of Sergeant John Fraser 20 years ago but when asked for it back he claimed it had been lost in the post by sending an empty envelope. He then even tried to forge a Christmas card to make it seem like Mrs Fraser had given permission for him to keep it. The logbook of the Canadian airman, who qualified as a bomb aimer for the RAF in 1942 and flew a full tour of 30 operations, has never been found. He was found guilty of theft at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday.

Flight Sergeant John Fraser's logbook has never been recovered. Credit: Met Police

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Fraud and Linked Crime Online Unit (Falcon) investigated the case following a report by Mrs Fraser and her daughter in March 2015. Acting Detective Sergeant Henry Childe, from the Falcon Unit, said: "Bateman lied about his willingness to return the treasured RAF logbook, which belonged to the widow of one of the 'Dambusters' air men. "Sadly, the logbook has never been found and Bateman has refused to tell us what happened to it, claiming that it was stolen in a burglary." Bateman first contacted the victim, who had by then moved to Canada, in 1996 as part of his research into the Dambusters RAF squadron. She agreed to send the logbook of her late husband to assist with his research but her daughter asked him for it back in 2003. An envelope arrived from Bateman which had been carefully cut open at the bottom but contained a piece of card and a letter stapled to the inside of the envelope. He initially claimed the logbook was lost in the post but then told the family he had recovered it from the Post Office. He then changed his story and said that the widow had given him the logbook as a gift and produced the forged Christmas card as proof.

Forensics found that Bateman had forged this Christmas card to make it look like he got permission to keep the logbook. Credit: Met Police

Forensic officers analysed the writing on the card and concluded it was almost certainly not written by the victim. Bateman then stopped returning calls from the family but reported a burglary at his address in Headstone Lane, Harrow, in June 2003 and claimed the intruders broke in to steal the logbook. However, the investigation into the burglary at the time never identified any suspects or forensic leads. Bateman was charged in July 2016 with theft and was found guilty of the offence following a five-day trial. He is due to be sentenced on February 3.