- ITV Report
Severe flood warnings issued as east coast braces for storm surge
Sixteen severe flood warnings, meaning a possible danger to life, have been issued for England and Wales by the Environment Agency.
A further 87 flood warnings requiring "immediate action" are in place.
Thousands of people have already been moved from their homes as communities along the east coast brace for flooding, with strong winds and high tides expected to bring waves crashing over coastal defences.
Some 5,000 homes in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, are being evacuated, while on the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 people have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs.
In Jaywick, near Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, thousands of residents are being moved from the their homes, although the Environment Agency has mow lowered its flood warning there.
The Environment Agency has moved more than five miles (8km) of temporary barriers and 25 pumps to depots and towns along the east coast.
The Army is "on stand-by" to assist with its response to any flooding, it said.
EA national duty manager Mark Sitton-Kent said: "The combination of gale-force winds, high tides, dangerous waves carrying rocks and a coastal surge means parts of the east coast are extremely dangerous.
"We have issued severe flood warnings and urge everyone to check their flood risk and ensure they are in a safe place."
The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice.
Speaking on the BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Environment Agency chief executive Sir James Bevan said he did not think the storm would be as powerful as the one that which caused the east coast flood of 1953.