Severe flood warnings issued as east coast braces for storm surge

Sixteen severe flood warnings, meaning a possible danger to life, have been issued for England and Wales by the Environment Agency.

A further 87 flood warnings requiring "immediate action" are in place.

Thousands of people have already been moved from their homes as communities along the east coast brace for flooding, with strong winds and high tides expected to bring waves crashing over coastal defences.

Some 5,000 homes in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, are being evacuated, while on the Lincolnshire coast around 3,000 people have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs.