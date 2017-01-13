UK aiming for post-Brexit trade deal with New Zealand, says PM

New Zealand may be the first country to sign a free trade agreement with the UK once Britain pulls out of the EU, the prime minister has indicated.

Speaking after holding talks with Bill English, her New Zealand counterpart, Theresa May said "dialogue" was already under way, and that she hoped it would be possible to conclude a deal "in a reasonable space of time".

Mr English said Britain was an "ideal partner" for New Zealand, and that his country stood ready to negotiate a "high quality free trade agreement" once Britain had left the EU.

While still an EU member, the UK is prevented from entering into free trade deals outside of the bloc.