- ITV Report
-
UK aiming for post-Brexit trade deal with New Zealand, says PM
New Zealand may be the first country to sign a free trade agreement with the UK once Britain pulls out of the EU, the prime minister has indicated.
Speaking after holding talks with Bill English, her New Zealand counterpart, Theresa May said "dialogue" was already under way, and that she hoped it would be possible to conclude a deal "in a reasonable space of time".
Mr English said Britain was an "ideal partner" for New Zealand, and that his country stood ready to negotiate a "high quality free trade agreement" once Britain had left the EU.
While still an EU member, the UK is prevented from entering into free trade deals outside of the bloc.
Many see New Zealand as one of the best prospects for an early trade deal once Britain leave the EU.
The UK is already the second largest investor in New Zealand and the countries fifth largest trading partner.
"We may be many miles apart in our geography, but our countries are side by side in our values," Mrs May said.
The two also discussed security cooperation, she said.