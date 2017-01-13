Weather: Sunny spells and wintry showers

Today: Early rain and snow over central and eastern parts will clear southeastwards. Otherwise, fine with good spells of sunshine. Further wintry showers in the north, east and western fringes. Windy, with severe gales down North Sea coasts. Feeling bitterly cold.

Tonight: Further wintry showers, mainly in the north and west, with a longer spell of sleet and snow moving southeast across Scotland. Dry with clear skies elsewhere. Widespread frost and ice.

Saturday: Further wintry showers in the east, although less frequent than recent days. A good deal of sunshine elsewhere. Outbreaks of rain reaching the far northwest, perhaps turning to snow later.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Outbreaks of rain and milder conditions moving east on Sunday, preceded by some snow in the north. Cloudy and mild into next week, although perhaps brighter, colder in the southeast.