A frosty and icy start to the weekend

The weekend will get off to a frosty and icy start in many areas.

There will be some sunny spells, especially across central and eastern parts, although a scattering of showers will continue to develop in the west, north and extreme east.

The showers will remain wintry in the east where temperatures will struggle to 3 Celsius (37F), but they will start to turn back to rain across more western parts as less cold air arrives, lifting temperature to around 8 Celsius (46F) here.