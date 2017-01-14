Brit Awards 2017 nominations announced

The Brit nominations have been revealed with Craig David and Mercury Prize winner Skepta among those in the running for best male artist, while Ellie Goulding and Emeli Sande are among the nominees for best female artist.

Also nominated is David Bowie, who may pick up a posthumous award either in the best male artist category, or for best album with Black Star.

Little Mix are up for best British group, going up against Radiohead, The 1975, Bastille and Biffy Clyro.