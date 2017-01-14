- ITV Report
Brit Awards 2017 nominations announced
The Brit nominations have been revealed with Craig David and Mercury Prize winner Skepta among those in the running for best male artist, while Ellie Goulding and Emeli Sande are among the nominees for best female artist.
Also nominated is David Bowie, who may pick up a posthumous award either in the best male artist category, or for best album with Black Star.
Little Mix are up for best British group, going up against Radiohead, The 1975, Bastille and Biffy Clyro.
Pop legend Bowie has been a Brit winner in the past, taking the best male category in 1984 and receiving an "outstanding contribution" award in 1996.
At the 2016 ceremony, following Bowie's death in January that year, actor Gary Oldman accepted a BRITs Icon Award on the singer's behalf, and Lorde performed a heartfelt rendition of Life On Mars?
Another star in the running for a posthumous award is Leonard Cohen, who is nominated in the best international male solo artists category.
The nominations, which were announced on ITV live show The Brits Are Coming, come ahead of the awards due on February 22.
You can see the full list of nominations below:
Best British male solo artist:
- Craig David
- David Bowie
- Kano
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Skepta
Best British female solo artist:
- Anonhni
- Ellie Goulding
- Emeli Sande
- Lianne La Havas
- Nao
Best British group:
- The 1975
- Bastille
- Biffy Clyro
- Little Mix
- Radiohead
Best international female solo artist:
- Beyonce
- Christine and the Queens
- Rihanna
- Sia
- Solange
Best International male solo artist:
- Bon Iver
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Leonard Cohen
- The Weekend
Best British single nominations:
- Alan Walker - 'Faded'
- Calum Scott - 'Dancing On My Own'
- Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'
- Clean Bandit feat. Louisa Johnson - 'Tears'
- Coldplay - 'Hymn For The Weekend'
- James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'
- Jonas Blue feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car'
- Little Mix - 'Shout Out To My Ex'
- Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like'
- Zayn - 'Pillowtalk'
Best international group:
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Drake & Future
- Kings of Leon
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
- Twenty One Pilots
Mastercard British album of the year:
- The 1975 - i like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it
- Davie Bowie - Blackstar
- Kano - Made In The Manor
- Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate
- Skepta - Konnichiwa
Best British artist video:
- Adele - 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)'
- Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'
- Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye'
- Coldplay - 'Hymn for the Weekend'
- James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'
- Jonas Blue feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car'
- Little Mix feat. Sean Paul - 'Hair'
- One Direction - 'History'
- Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like'
- Zayn - 'Pillowtalk'
Best British breakthrough act:
- Anne-Marie
- Blossoms
- Rag'N'Bone Man
- Skepta
- Stormzy