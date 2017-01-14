Broadway star Jennifer Holliday pulls out of Trump inauguration saying decision to sing was 'lapse of judgement'

Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday has pulled out of her planned appearance at Donald Trump's inauguration, calling her decision to perform a "lapse of judgement".

The singer, who shot to fame in the musical Dreamgirls, is the latest of a number of singers to turn down the opportunity to perform at the president-elect's welcome ceremony.

In an open letter, published on The Wrap website, Holliday said she had not expected her choice to perform to be seen as a "political act", and that she had considered herself performing "for the people".

"I sincerely apologise for my lapse of judgement," she wrote.