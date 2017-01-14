Cold and sunny with scattered, wintry showers

Today:

Another cold day is in store in the chilly north-westerly wind. It will stay dry and sunny for most, but wintry showers will blow into Wales and the south-west, soon turning to rain. Snow showers may affect the far east.

Tonight:

Showers will continue in the south-west. Persistent rain, with snow in the east at first, will soon move into Scotland and Northern Ireland, spreading into England and Wales later.

ITV Weather presenter has the latest forecast: