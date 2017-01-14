'Damien' from The Omen punched two cyclists in road rage attack

The child actor who played Damien in 1970s horror film The Omen punched two cyclists in a road rage attack.

Harvey Spencer Stephens, 46, was "red-faced and angry" when he got out his car and lashed out at the riders, knocking one unconscious.

Stephens pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm and one of criminal damage after the attack on 21 August last year.

But he was spared jail when a judge gave him a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years.

The former child star was told he would also have to carry out 150 hours of community service and pay £1,000 to each victim.

Maidstone Crown Court heard the father-of-two saw red and repeatedly beeped his horn as the cyclists overtook each other on Toys Hill, near Westerham, Kent.

When one of the cyclists responded by putting his middle finger up, Stephens got out his car saying: "You want some do you?"

He then punched one of the cyclists twice in the face, causing him to fall on his back with his bicycle still between his legs.

Stephens then held him down, punching him six or seven times in total, inflicting dental injuries and damaging his helmet.

The other cyclist was taken to hospital suffering swelling to his lip and a broken tooth root, the court was told.

Stephens sprang to global fame after starring as devil child Damien Thorn in the Oscar-winning 1976 cult horror film The Omen alongside stars including Gregory Peck and Lee Remick.

Directed by Richard Donner, the film earned critical acclaim and became one of the highest grossing of 1976, raking in around £50 million at the box office.