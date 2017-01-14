Jeremy Corbyn: Labour will nationalise failing care homes

Under a Labour government, failing care homes will be taken into public ownership to protect social care provision, Jeremy Corbyn is to promise.

The Labour leader will warn that the social care system is at "serious risk of breakdown" unless more money is invested in it.

In a speech to the Fabian Society new year conference, he will say that rising costs and falling contributions from councils had seen 380 care home businesses dissolving since 2010.

He will also cite figures from the Care Quality Commission which found last year that 20% of nursing homes did not have sufficient staff on duty to ensure residents received good and safe care.

"Labour will not let the elderly down, people who've worked all their lives, paid their taxes and made a massive contribution to society," he will say.

"So a Labour government would give social care the funding it needs and give a firm commitment to take failed private care homes into public ownership to maintain social care protection.

"It's the least we can do to guarantee dignity for people who've given so much to our country."

Following his clash with Theresa May at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Corbyn will return to attack the government on the winter "crisis" in the NHS.

He will say: "I don't keep talking about the NHS because it's in Labour's comfort zone. I talk about the National Health Service because it's in a danger zone."

He will accuse the government of cutting taxes for the richest, while cutting pay and public services for everybody else.

"The people who run Britain have been taking our country for a ride. They've stitched up our political system to protect the powerful," he will say.

"The truth is the system simply doesn't work for the vast majority of people. Labour under my leadership stands for a complete break with this rigged system.

"We will hand back wealth and control to people and communities."