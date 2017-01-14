Johnny Depp: ex-business managers lost me millions

Johnny Depp has launched a multi-million dollar suit against his former business managers, on the same day his bitter divorce from Amber Heard was finalised.

The Hollywood actor has filed a lawsuit against The Management Group (TMG) claiming he has been the victim of "gross mismanagement" which cost him "tens of millions of dollars".

According to documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Depp claims the company and its owners, Joel and Robert Mandel, failed to properly pay his taxes, overpaid for security, and made unauthorised loans.

The 53-year-old has filed 11 complaints in the suit, including fraud, breach of contract and professional negligence, and is seeking damages of more than 25 million dollars (£20.5 million).

The complaint says: "As a result of years of gross mismanagement and sometimes outright fraud, Mr Depp lost tens of millions of dollars and has been forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG's self-dealing and gross misconduct.

"In essence, TMG treated Mr Depp's income as their own, available to either TMG or third parties to draw upon as desired."

Lawyer Michael Kump, who represents TMG, said Depp's lawsuit was a "fabrication" and that the company did "everything possible to protect Depp from his irresponsible and profligate spending".

Kump also claimed the Pirates of the Caribbean star owed TMG $4.2 million (£3.4 million) from a five million dollar loan it provided.

"His tactics and lawsuit will fail, and he will be forced to pay back the loan as promised," Mr Kump added.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, the same day his divorce was finalised.