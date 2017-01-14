Man arrested over New Year's Day house fire which killed one

A man has been arrested over the death of his brother and the alleged attempted murder of his parents and his brother's girlfriend.

Cameron Logan, 23, died in a fire at his family home in Milngavie in the early hours of New Year's Day.

His partner Rebecca Williams, 24, was rescued from the house and taken to hospital in critical condition, where she now remains, while his parents were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police launched a major investigation and said Friday that they were "following a definite line of inquiry".

A 26-year-old man, believed to be Blair Logan, has now been arrested over the incident and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 26-year-old man has been arrested and is currently detained in police custody in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man and the alleged attempted murder of a 24-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man on January 1 2017 in Achray Place, Milngavie.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."