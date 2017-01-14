Man dies after Suffolk cliff top collapses

A man has died after part of a cliff on the Suffolk coast collapsed on top of him.

Suffolk Police were called to the scene at Thorpeness following reports that a man, thought to be in his late 50s, was trapped after the collapse.

The emergency services attempted to rescue the man, with scores of people attempting to dig him free, but he died at the scene.

Suffolk police said they were treating the death as "non-suspicious".

The Coastguard warned people to stay away from the scene and said people should be mindful wen you walking along the coast.

"Standing on cliff edges and at the base of a cliff are dangerous places to be as it is impossible to predict when the next piece might fall or how big it will be," Bev Allen, maritime operations controller for the UK Coastguard, said.