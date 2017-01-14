'Momma': Teenager snatched at birth visits woman accused of kidnapping her in jail

Gloria Williams has been charged with kidnapping. Credit: Jacksonville Police

A teenage girl who was stolen from hospital as a newborn baby paid an emotional visit to the woman accused of kidnapping her in jail and said she was "scared". Kamiyah Mobley was taken from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 10, 1998, by a woman posing as a nurse, just hours after her birth. The 18-year-old was raised as Alexis Manigo and grew up believing Gloria Williams, 51, was her mother. She was found in South Carolina on Friday after police received a tip off and a DNA later confirmed Kamiyah's real identity.

Kamiyah Mobley pictured as a newborn baby. Credit: Jacksonville Police

Williams, 51, was arrested at her home in Walterboro, South Carolina and charged with kidnapping and interfering with custody. Ahead of Williams' bail hearing on Friday, Kamiyah visited the woman she has believed was her mother, and referred to her as "Momma". The teenager was also overheard saying "I'm scared". Police had confirmed the Kamiyah had been found on Friday, and said "she has a lot to process and a lot to think about". Sheriff Mike Williams said: "She did have an idea that she may have been a kidnapping victim."

Sheriff Williams said the teenager's real family were 'elated' by the news she had been found. Credit: AP

The young woman's birth family reportedly cried "tears of joy" after a detective told them their baby had been found. Within hours Kamiyah reconnected with them by video chat over FaceTime. "She looks just like her daddy," Kamiyah's paternal grandmother, Velma Aiken, said. "She act like she been talking to us all the time. She told us she'd be here soon to see us." Kamiyah's biological father, Craig Aiken, said: "I'm just glad that she is back, I can't wait to see her. I'm just happy."

Sketches from 1998 of the suspected kidnapper. Credit: Jacksonville Police

The disappearance

On July 10, 1998, just eight hours after Kamiyah was born, a woman posing as a nurse entered her mother Shanara Mobley's hospital room. She told the mother that the newborn had a fever and it needed to be checked. The woman then left the room and exited the hospital with the child and they both disappeared.