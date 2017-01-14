- ITV Report
'Momma': Teenager snatched at birth visits woman accused of kidnapping her in jail
A teenage girl who was stolen from hospital as a newborn baby paid an emotional visit to the woman accused of kidnapping her in jail and said she was "scared".
Kamiyah Mobley was taken from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 10, 1998, by a woman posing as a nurse, just hours after her birth.
The 18-year-old was raised as Alexis Manigo and grew up believing Gloria Williams, 51, was her mother.
She was found in South Carolina on Friday after police received a tip off and a DNA later confirmed Kamiyah's real identity.
Williams, 51, was arrested at her home in Walterboro, South Carolina and charged with kidnapping and interfering with custody.
Ahead of Williams' bail hearing on Friday, Kamiyah visited the woman she has believed was her mother, and referred to her as "Momma".
The teenager was also overheard saying "I'm scared".
Police had confirmed the Kamiyah had been found on Friday, and said "she has a lot to process and a lot to think about".
Sheriff Mike Williams said: "She did have an idea that she may have been a kidnapping victim."
The young woman's birth family reportedly cried "tears of joy" after a detective told them their baby had been found.
Within hours Kamiyah reconnected with them by video chat over FaceTime.
"She looks just like her daddy," Kamiyah's paternal grandmother, Velma Aiken, said.
"She act like she been talking to us all the time. She told us she'd be here soon to see us."
Kamiyah's biological father, Craig Aiken, said: "I'm just glad that she is back, I can't wait to see her. I'm just happy."
- The disappearance
On July 10, 1998, just eight hours after Kamiyah was born, a woman posing as a nurse entered her mother Shanara Mobley's hospital room.
She told the mother that the newborn had a fever and it needed to be checked.
The woman then left the room and exited the hospital with the child and they both disappeared.
Police searched every floor and room of the hospital.
The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were also called to assist, but leads ran cold until the tip that led them to Kamiyah.