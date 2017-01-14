'More than 100 migrants missing' after boat capsizes off coast of Libya

Over 100 migrants are feared missing after a boat they were travelling on capsized off the coast of Libya.

Four people were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea by the Italian coastguard when the boat overturned on Saturday just 30 miles from the Libyan coast.

Eight migrants are already confirmed to have died, but the overall death toll is feared to be much higher, according to the coastguard.

Those who were rescued told authorities that they were part of a group larger than 100 that had been travelling.

Both French and Italian rescue teams are involved in the operation to locate the missing migrants.