Motorist, 69, held after pensioner, 80, killed in suspected hit-and-run

A 69-year-old motorist has been arrested after an elderly pensioner was killed in a suspected hit-and-run.

Ian Whitworth, 80, died shortly after the crash in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport, around 10.10pm on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop following the incident and was being sought by Greater Manchester Police.

Officers have now arrested a 69-year-old on suspicion of causing death by dangerous and failing to stop at the scene.

The suspect remains in custody following a police appeal for information.