New electronic tax system for businesses a 'potential disaster'

A new tax system designed for businesses risks becoming a "disaster" with "collateral damage", the Treasury committee has warned.

Almost all companies will be forced to carry out accounting in a specific electronic format and submit quarterly updates under new government plans.

The new system, making tax digital (MTD) is set to be phased in from April 2017, but the committee found a number of "serious shortcomings" with the proposals.

It warned that reforms are being introduced too quickly and lacking quality consultation with businesses.

The costs of the scheme risk putting extremely small firms out of business or forcing them into the "hidden economy".

Treasury committee chairman Andrew Tyrie said: Without sufficient care, MTD could be a disaster.

"Implemented carefully, with long transitional arrangements where necessary, and, having drawn on information from fully inclusive pilots, Making Tax Digital could be designed for the benefit both of the economy and of the tax yield.

"But with a rushed introduction, it will benefit neither."