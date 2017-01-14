No plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher in future Star Wars films, Lucasfilm confirm

The makers of the Star Wars films have put an end to rumours Carrie Fisher will be digitally recreated as Princess Leia in future films.

Fisher, 60, died on December 27, four days after suffering a heart-attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

In a statement, Lucasfilm said: "We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa." "We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars," it added.