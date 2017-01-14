- ITV Report
-
No plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher in future Star Wars films, Lucasfilm confirm
The makers of the Star Wars films have put an end to rumours Carrie Fisher will be digitally recreated as Princess Leia in future films.
Fisher, 60, died on December 27, four days after suffering a heart-attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
In a statement, Lucasfilm said: "We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa." "We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars," it added.
Fisher reprised her role as Leia in 2015's "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens,"and had finished filming "Star Wars: Episode VIII," which is expected to be released later this year.
Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, who died a day after Fisher's death, were laid to rest at a funeral in Los Angeles last week.
The ashes of the Star Wars actress were carried in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.