Pensioner, 72, tricked into buying iTunes vouchers worth £1,300 by scammer

A pensioner was tricked into buying over £1,000 worth of iTunes vouchers by scammers who convinced her she owed them hundreds of pounds.

The 72-year-old was called by a group claiming to be from HM Revenue & Customs, saying she owed £1,300 to the tax man.

Having threatened to send police officers to her home, the fraudsters demanded the payment in Apple iTunes vouchers.

On January 13, the pensioner, from Beswick, north Manchester, bought £1,300 worth of the gift cards from Asda and Currys.

She then called the offender back and handed over the voucher codes in an effort to pay back the "debt".

Only after the victim told a family member did she realise that she had been tricked.