Rain, sleet and snow moving south-eastwards

Rain will move south-eastwards through the night, turning to sleet and snow mainly in the east.

Sunday:

Early sleet and snow in the southeast will clear. It will stay cloudy for many, with hill fog and patchy rain and drizzle. It'll be milder in the west too.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

There'll be light rain and drizzle across western areas, and it'll be frost free here. Drier and colder in the southeast, with bright skies, these conditions spreading west with time

