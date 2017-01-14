Relief as east coast storm fails to wreak havoc and flooding

Residents who fled their homes in fear of flooding have expressed relief that a feared storm surge was not as bad as expected on the east coast.

Thousands wer eevacuated as the Environment Agency issued 17 severe warnings - which warn of danger to life - with people in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex told they were most at risk.

The risk of flooding in Great Yarmouth was expected to peak at about 9.30pm on Friday but people's worst fears were not realised.

Charles Osborne, 52, from Great Yarmouth, said: "The river did get pretty high but I didn't think it would ever go over the walls. I guess it was a lot of panicking but you can't be too careful."

Lynda Freeman, 31, of Norfolk, said: "I'm just glad it's all over. Seeing the army on the streets and the warnings did get me a bit anxious."

According to its live incidents web page, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended to incidents to "assist with flooding", rescuing people stuck in flood water and helping with "emergency lighting at an evacuation centre".

The Chief Fire Officers Association said it mobilised 15 fire and rescue services to help in Lincolnshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Humberside.

The threat of flooding came as the country is being battered by wintry conditions, with severe Met Office warnings for ice in place nationwide.