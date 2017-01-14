Senate Intelligence Committee to probe Russian interference

Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee have said that they will investigate allegations that Russia used cyber attacks to influence the US election, including any links between Russia and political campaigns.

The committee plans to interview officials of both administrations and may issue subpoenas to compel testimony, Republican chairman Richard Burr and its top Democrat, Mark Warner, said in a statement.

The announcement comes as a Trump official said his national security adviser Michael Flynn spoke to the Russian ambassador to the US on December 29, the day that the US announced further sanctions against Moscow.

The Trump team had initially said that the call occurred on December 28.

The official said it was their understanding that US retaliation for election interference did not come up in the conversation between Flynn and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

Two people familiar with the issue said Flynn had several conversations with the ambassador on December 29.