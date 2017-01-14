Seven rescued by RNLI after cargo ship sinks off Kent coast

Seven people have been rescued by the RNLI after their ship began sinking off the Kent coast.

The crew put in a mayday call and boarded life rafts when their 90m cargo vessel started to submerge around 40 miles north east of Ramsgate.

Ramsgate RNLI received the call shortly before midnight on Friday and scrambled a boat to save the sailors.

Two ships close to the sinking vessel brought the crew on board from the life rafts, from where they were airlifted to hospital by search and rescue helicopters, Ramsgate Lifeboat said.