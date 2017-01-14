Teacher jailed for 10 years after getting pregnant by 13-year-old student

A teacher who became pregnant after having sex with a 13-year-old pupil "on an almost daily basis" has been jailed for 10 years.

Alexandria Vera, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault after details of the affair emerged last year.

Vera, a former English teacher at a school in Houston, Texas, embarked on the relationship in September 2015, reportedly with the boy's parents' full consent.

The pupil and Vera had first met at a school in north Houston and drove around in a car for their first date, according to court documents.

In October 2015, she met the student’s parents and was later “introduced as his girlfriend.”