Theresa May urged to publish White Paper on Brexit plans

Theresa May should clarify whether she wants to keep Britain in the European single market and customs union when she publishes her Brexit negotiations plan, a cross-party committee has said.

The House of Commons Exiting the EU Committee said the Prime Minister must also commit to giving MPs a vote on the final deal she secures with the rest of the EU countries.

The committee said Mrs May must publish the plan as a White Paper by mid-February, to give MPs a chance to debate it before she triggers Article 50 in March.

The prime minister signed up to a Labour motion requiring her to publish her plans for Brexit before invoking Article 50, but has given little indication of what it might contain.

She also held back from saying whether MPs will be given a vote on the final Brexit deal.

In its first report, the committee - including Brexiteers like Michael Gove and Dominic Raab, as well as former backers of the Remain campaign - warned that the task of preparing for Brexit was placing "strain" on government departments.

Committee chair Hilary Benn said: "This is going to be a hugely complex task and the outcome will affect us all.

"Whatever deal is concluded, Parliament must be given a vote on it and the Government should make this clear now."

The report additionally called for devolved administrations to be "duly involved" in the Brexit process and have their views taken into account.

It is "essential" that peace in Northern Ireland is not jeopardised by EU withdrawal.