It will be another cold day across the southeast of England with a risk of snow and ice for a time.

Elsewhere it will be a generally grey day with some hill fog and some patchy light rain or drizzle, albeit accompanied by slightly milder temperatures than of late.

Highs will be 2 Celsius (36F) across East Anglia, but nearer 10 or 11 Celsius (50 to 52F) in the west.